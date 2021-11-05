Four charged in robbery and carjacking crime spree that led to high-speed police chase

MACOMB COUNTY, (WXYZ) — A Macomb County prosecutor has charged four of the five individuals involved in the armed robbery and carjacking crime spree that began in Sterling Heights Tuesday with multiple felonies, including two that carry a maximum of life in prison.

The November 2 incident escalated into a high-speed car chase involving officers from Sterling Heights, Warren, and the Michigan State Police.

"This was a violent, coordinated attack against victims just going about their business at their own home," Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. "The individuals responsible for this attack are now charged by my office with multiple felonies, including two that carry a maximum of life in prison.”

The chase, which escalated to speeds over 100 mph, ended without injury to anyone.

“We have all seen too many high-speed chases end in serious injury or the death of innocent bystanders. I want to acknowledge the Sterling Heights, Warren, and Michigan State Police for bringing this chase to a safe conclusion and apprehending the suspects without further danger to the public."

The individuals were arraigned Thursday, November 4 in Sterling Heights District Court on multiple felony counts and each individual has a $1 million bond.

“This bond reflects the importance we place on the safety of all Macomb County residents,” Lucido said.