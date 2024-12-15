Four dogs dead after house fire in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four dogs passed away in a house fire in Ecorse over the weekend, according to fire officials.

The city's fire department told us the fire started around 11 p.m. on Saturday night (Dec. 14) at a home in the 3000 block of High Street.

WXYZ

"It's so hard, like Christmas already hard enough," said homeowner Tracy Webster. "I work two jobs just to make ends meet, just so we can have a home, and now we don't even have that."

Fire officials tell us that while four dogs passed away in the fire, but the seven children home at the time were unharmed. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

A GoFundMe, which we have verified the validity of, has been created to help the family recover funds from losses in the fire. If you would like to help the Webster family, you can do so at this link.