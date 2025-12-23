Four families displaced after fire at Southfield apartment complex

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Four Southfield families have been displaced after a fire caused significant damage at an apartment complex Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 3:35 p.m. at Sutton Place apartments near 9 Mile Road and Lahser Road, officials say.

Fire officials say they found flames billowing from the second floor when they arrived, spreading to four apartments.

WXYZ

Everyone got out safely, including cats rescued by firefighters, officials say.

One person is being treated for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

Fire investigators are looking into the cause.

The Salvation Army is helping the families who are now without homes during the holidays.