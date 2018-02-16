Four found dead in Keego Harbor home in apparent murder-suicide

Mostly Cloudy
KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) - Four people were found dead in their Keego Harbor home in what appeared to be a family situation murder/suicide, according to the Keego Harbor Police Department.
Officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 2300 block of Cass Lake Road.
They were met by a relative who had concerns for the residents.
Officers entered the home and located the four deceased victims.
"The suspected perpetrator of this tragedy has been accounted for," police said.
