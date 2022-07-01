Fourth of July celebrations return to Clawson after two-year hiatus

CLAWSON, MI (WXYZ) — After a two-year hiatus, July Fourth fireworks and fun have returned to Clawson.

It was the pandemic that derailed the celebration in 2020 and 2021, but the planning committee says this year they felt it was safe enough to move forward.

Fourth of July in Clawson has been a tradition since 1933 and if the celebration is anything like pre-pandemic years, upwards of 40,000 people will come into Clawson for the Fourth of July holiday.

"What was that like to not be able to celebrate those things and be with your friends," 7 Action News reporter Alex Bozarjian asks frequent firework goers.

"Sad," Jade Bandico replied.

"Kind of annoying that we couldn't do these things," Lyla Prowse adds.

Eric Prowse says the celebration is one of the reasons he moved his family to Clawson.

"All the things to do. People to get to know. Kids get to grow up together. So this is one of the big, big events we get to celebrate," he said.

This year's festivities kicked off on June 26, but the main events take place Monday.

Monday's event will include the firecracker mile run, a parade, food trucks, and fireworks.

"It's such a perfect example of just small-town USA coming together. Nothing over the top, elaborate. Just people coming together for a good time to share and enjoy and celebrate our great nation," Clawson Mayor Paula Millan said.

Millan says it was tough for the city council to call off the party last year especially while other cities were getting back to normal, but ultimately they felt it wasn't the right time to bring large groups together.

"Our tagline is a little city with a big heart. Although excitement is something you want to strive for, safety and comfort of the people who live here was the reason we held off last year," Millan said.

Prowse says it's nice to see things finally getting back to normal.

"Oh yea [the kids] are reminding us on a daily basis that this is going on and [asking] are we going," Prowse said. "Of course, we are going to be sticking around for the weekend. And, we'll be seen over here for sure."

If you make it out to Clawson park this weekend you can hop on the Groovy Bus or the Sizzler.

Lyla Prowse says the Ferris Wheel is her favorite and Jade Bandico, well, she's thinking with her stomach.

"They always have the best food," she said.

The Clawson fireworks show will begin around 10 p.m. Monday night. Other Fourth of July festivities will begin around 10:30 a.m..

The money raised from the carnival this year will pay for next year's fireworks show.