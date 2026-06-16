Fowling Warehouse Detroit closing at the end of the month

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Fowling Warehouse Detroit is closing it's location in Hamtramck, the business announced on social media.

The final day for Fowling Warehouse Detroit, located on Christopher Street, is Saturday, June 27th, with the warehouse hosting it's annual Motor City Open Tournament.

In a statement, founder Chris Hutt said that after "fighting very hard" the past few years, the business is no longer sustainable at the location, citing pre-pandemic expansion, the economy and changes in social behavior.

"Fowling, the game itself, is strong and not going anywhere," Hutt said., "Now is the time to close these doors, regroup and work on the next chapter of this wild journey we've been on since May of 2001. To our loyal Fowlers, our leaguers, our regulars, and to all the wonderful groups who have held their work outings, benefits and events year after year, THANK YOU!"

Hutt also thanked the staff at the location, and concluded the statement by thanking fans again for all the support over the years.

Anyone with a gift certificate is asked to email the warehouse at info@fowlingwarehouse.com to book a reservation. Information about the tournament will be released on Fowling Warehouse Detroit's social media channels.