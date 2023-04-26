Fox to hand over documents for 2nd voting machine lawsuit

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News has agreed to hand over thousands of documents to voting machine company Smartmatic, which is suing the network for defamation.

The case is similar to Dominion Voting Machines' lawsuit. Last week, Fox agreed to pay Dominion nearly $800 million to avert a trial.

Smartmatic also says Fox bears financial responsibility for false allegations that Smartmatic rigged the 2020 presidential election against former President Donald Trump.

Among the troves of documents Smartmatic will be receiving are deposition transcripts for Fox founder Rupert Murdoch and his son.

Smartmatic wants a $2.7 billion judgment. That far exceeds the $1.6 billion Dominion sought in its suit.