LIVONIA, Mich. — The field at Livonia Franklin High School now bears the names of two of its most celebrated figures. The Lovich-Vigna Field at Claude Snarey Stadium was dedicated in honor of George Lovich and the late Armand Vigna, two coaches who spent decades shaping the Franklin athletic program.

Lovich Family Armand Vigna and George Lovich

The two were honored at the first game of the 2026 season against Berkley, surrounded by loved ones and former players.

WATCH Megan's full story here:

Franklin football legends honored with field dedication

WXYZ

Vigna passed away in 2020, but his legacy endures through his dedication. Vigna coached the Patriots varsity football team for 18 seasons and served as a beloved guidance counselor.

Watch: Franklin Football Legends Honored with Field Dedication

Lovich began coaching in the late 1960s and went on to serve as athletic director.

"It's amazing, I mean you never expect something like this when you're coaching," Lovich said.

WXYZ George Lovich

Together, the two made history when they led the 1975 Patriots to win the Class A title in the first-ever MHSAA state playoffs.

Livonia Franklin

Lovich reflected on the bond the two shared.

"We were like brothers," Lovich said.

Nancy Vigna-Bramlatt, Armand Vigna's daughter, said the connection between the two coaches made the honor especially meaningful.

"To have their names connected, these two coaches, George and my dad were like brothers and they coached together for so many years here," Vigna-Bramlett said.

WXYZ Nancy Vigna-Bramlett

Katie Haggitt, Lovich's daughter, said the field naming captures everything the two men stood for.

"I can't think of an honor that would be better suited to the time and energy and love that Armand and my dad put into these kids, these men behind me that were kids through the years," Haggitt said.

WXYZ Katie Haggitt, George Lovich’s Daughter

Haggitt said she is proud to see her father recognized.

"I'm so glad that people get to see that he is so special and that he ya know validates that he meant so much to so many people," Haggitt said.

Haggitt also reflected on the broader impact the two coaches had.

"They helped people become better people," Haggitt said.

Vigna-Bramlett echoed that sentiment.

"They did so much with Franklin, they believed in this school, and the kids, they loved the kids and they love football. And they love each other," Vigna-Bramlett said.

