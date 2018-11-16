Fred Miller projected to replace Karen Spranger as next Macomb County clerk

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Democrat Fred Miller is projected to be the winner in the race for Macomb County Clerk.

Miller has 51 percent of the vote, edging out his Republican opponent Lisa Sinclair.

Miller will be replacing Karen Spranger, who was ruled ineligible to be county clerk because she did not live in the county when elected.

Spranger's tenure was short-lived and riddled with scandal, from lawsuits all over workplace harassment to fines of ethics violations, a crash of a county vehicle and her eventual removal from office.