Free community event in Detroit aims to help seniors protect themselves from scams

DETROIT (WXYZ) — On World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, a free community event will take place in Detroit to help people protect themselves and their loved ones from scams.

Fifth Third is hosting the “Protect Your Money: Banking Safety & Scam Prevention” on Monday, June 15, from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. at The Matrix Center.

Speakers include the head of fraud prevention at Fifth Third Bank, program director at the Institute of Gerontology at Wayne State University and local law enforcement.

The event is expected to cover:



How to identify impersonation scams, fake bank representatives and government imposters

Warning signs of financial fraud and identity theft

How scammers target consumers, seniors and families with growing sophistication

Tips to protect personal and banking information

What steps to take if you suspect fraud

Where to report scams and access community resources

The event will be emceed by 7 News Detroit’s Darren Cunningham.

You can reserve a spot to attend and learn more about the event by clicking here.