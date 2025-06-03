Free fishing, ORV & state park entry across Michigan on June 7-8 for 'Three Free' weekend

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reminding people that "Three Free" weekend will take place Saturday, June 7, and Sunday, June 8, all across the state.

Those two days are when residents and visitors can fish, ride off-road trails and visit state parks, boating access sites and other outdoor locations free of charge.

The weekend includes:



Free Fishing Weekend. Fish for all in-season species, all weekend long, without a license. All other fishing regulations apply

Free ORV Weekend. Legally ride 4,000 miles of state-designated routes and trails and the state's six scramble areas without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit

Waiver of the Recreation Passport. To encourage people to pursue free fishing and other outdoor fun, the DNR waives the regular Recreation Passport fee that grants vehicle access to Michigan's 103 state parks, 1,000-plus state-managed boating access sites and many other outdoor spaces

“If you need another reason to get outdoors and explore some of Michigan’s best recreation opportunities, ‘Three Free’ Weekend is it,” said DNR Director Scott Bowen. “There’s nothing better than spending time outdoors with friends and family in places you love, so we’re encouraging everyone to take advantage of these two days to fish, hit the ORV trails and visit our award-winning state parks.”

