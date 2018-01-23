Free income tax preparation at more than 20 locations in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) - The Accounting Aid Society is offering free income tax preparation at more than 20 locations in the Detroit area.

Families and people with total household incomes up to $54,000 are eligible for the free service.

Also, the group is working with Detroit's mayor and the United Way to help more people understand how to claim the earned income tax credit.

The mayor's office says the credit can be worth up to $6,000 dollars a year, depending on family size and employment. For more on the free preparation tax locations and the earned income tax credit click here call Mary Ann Mohring at 313-556-1940 ext. 1211 or email mamohring@accountingaidsociety.org