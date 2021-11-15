Free & low-cost childcare expanded to 105K more kids starting Monday, Whitmer said

(WXYZ) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced Monday that free or low-cost childcare has been expanded to 105,000 more kids in the state.

According to the governor, families of four earning up to $49,000 will be eligible for the child care under the new criteria that came after the governor signed the 2022 fiscal year budget.

“We need to continue working hard to drive down costs for families and expand access to high-quality, affordable childcare so parents can go to work knowing that their kids are safe and learning," Whitmer said in a release. “I was proud to put childcare first in the bipartisan budget I signed in September. Together, we lowered costs for working families by expanding low or no-cost care to 105,000 kids and providing grants to improve childcare programs and empower childcare professionals.

In addition to the expanded eligibility, family contributions are also being waived until Sept. 30, 2022, which is expected to lift some burden on families receiving state childcare support.

“Workforce shortages have become the top concern among most small business owners. Providing support to Michigan families for quality childcare will make it possible for more parents to reenter and stay in the workforce,” Small Business Association of Michigan Brian Calley said in a release. “This bipartisan initiative to remove barriers to employment will to be a game-changer for many Michigan families."

Eligible families must apply to receive the childcare. They must be income-eligible, have a child under the age of 12 and have an eligible need. Visit NewMiBridges.Michigan.gov to apply.