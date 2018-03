Free Motor City Madness tickets for Detroit Public Schools students

(WXYZ) - With Detroit Public Schools closed due to weather on Friday, the Horizon League and 313 Presents are offering students who are in the eighth grade and under complimentary tickets to the Little Caesars Horizon League Basketball Championships at Little Caesars Arena.

The offer runs from Friday through Sunday.

See the game schedule below:

Friday, March 2

Game 1 (Women): No. 7 Oakland vs. No. 10 UIC, 12 p.m.

Game 2 (Women): No. 8 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 9 Detroit Mercy, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3 (Men): No. 7 Green Bay vs. No. 10 Detroit Mercy, 5:30 p.m.

Game 4 (Men): No. 8 Cleveland State vs. No. 9 Youngstown State, 8 p.m.



Saturday, March 3

Game 5 (Women): No. 2 IUPUI vs. Winner Game 1, 12 p.m.

Game 6 (Women): No. 1 Green Bay vs. Winner Game 2, 2:30 p.m.

Game 7 (Men): No. 2 Wright State vs. Winner Game 3, 5:30 p.m.

Game 8 (Men): No. 1 Northern Kentucky vs. Winner Game 4, 8 p.m.



Sunday, March 4

Game 9 (Women): No. 3 Wright State vs. No. 6 Cleveland State, 12 p.m.

Game 10 (Women): No. 4 Milwaukee vs. No. 5 Youngstown State, 2:30 p.m.

Game 11 (Men) No. 3 UIC vs. No. 6 Milwaukee, 5 p.m.

Game 12 (Men) No. 4 Oakland vs. No. 5 IUPUI, 7:30 p.m.

Students will be required to present their school ID at the arena box office before picking up their complimentary ticket. Students in grades 9-23 or accompanying adults may purchase a general admission ticket.