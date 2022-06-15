Free Narcan training session aims to help prevent opioid overdoses

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A local organization is hosting a free Naloxone training session Wednesday in Royal Oak to help prevent opioid overdoses.

The event it being led by Alliance of Coalitions for Healthy Communities, a wellness organization that helps with substance misuse prevention.

The training session will show people how to administer Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal drug. Training includes information on:

Signs and symptoms of opioid overdose

Quick action to reverse potential opioid overdose

How to properly use Narcan nasal spray

New drug trends

How to refill Narcan after using it

Training will be led by certified Narcan and CPR instructors. Curbside training takes about 10 minutes. More comprehensive virtual training takes about an hour.

Save A Life Narcan Kits will be given to participants who are at least 14 years old. The kits include two doses of 4mg nasal Narcan.

Fentanyl drug testing strips will also be available for people who use to reduce harm. The strips will help determine if fentanyl is in a drug.

The training will take place at Skywood Recovery Center in Royal Oak between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. To attend, visit the organization’s online registration portal.

Additional Narcan training will take place in metro Detroit:

July 10 from 8 a.m. to noon at Detroit Zoofest mental health event

Aug. 9 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Auburn Hills Community Center’s National Night Out

Aug. 28 from 10 a.m. to noon at Clawson City Park

Training sessions are available weekly. Information on in-person sessions can be found on Alliance’s calendar. Virtual options can also be found on Alliance’s website.