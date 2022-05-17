Free spay/neuter clinic coming to Detroit this weekend

(WXYZ) — The first-ever free spay/neuter clinic is coming to Detroit this weekend, being hosted and funded by the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

The foundation is hosting the clinic from May 24-26, and dogs spayed and neutered at the clinic will also get age-appropriate vaccinations, including rabies and a microchip.

According to the foundation, they have a goal of sterilizing 120 dogs as part of the solution to limit overcrowding at pet shelters.

“With shelters and rescues at capacity, the need for spay/neuter is critical. Proactive pet sterilization procedures address the root cause of animal overpopulation by preventing unwanted births,” said Cathy BISSELL, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “We are committed to impacting the lives of both homeless and owned pets in Detroit by making spay/neuter services more accessible to the community.”

Residents must register to participate in the clinic. Detaills are below.

BISSELL Pet Foundation Free Spay/Neuter Clinic

May 24 – 26, 2022

Lasky Recreation Center

13200 Fenelon St, Detroit, MI 48212

Clinic registration: https://bit.ly/3PqwVMi

