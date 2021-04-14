Free WiFi now available to the public in downtown Detroit parks

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Free WiFi is now available to the public across several downtown Detroit parks.

According to a press release, the WiFi is thanks to a partnership between the Downtown Detroit Partnership and Cronus Communications.

Visitors can access the WiFi by selecting "Detroit Parks" on their mobile devices. They will be prompted to agree to the terms and conditions before being connected to the internet.

In the initial rollout, free WiFi is available at Campus Martius Park, Cadillac Square, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and The Woodward Esplanade.

“In today’s increasingly connected world, accessing the Internet is a big part of social experiences.” said Tom Paparaptis , CEO of Cronus, in a press release. “Providing free public Wi-Fi in our parks and community centers helps increase access, activate community spaces and increases social connectivity among Detroit residents.”

