Freep Film Festival kicks off today. Here's what to know about the event

The Freep Film Festival returns this week and weekend in metro Detroit with more than 50 events scheduled through the end of the week.

The 11th annual documentary festival takes place April 10-14 with film screenings, education and networking events, parties, music and more.

Many of the films are coming off their debuts at festivals like Sundance or SXSW.

You can visit the Freep Film Festival website to see a full list of the films and the schedules of the films.

Opening night of the festival is Wednesday with "Rouge," which tells the story of legendary high school basketball coach Lofton Greene, who led the racially integrated River Rouge High School Panthers to a record number of state championships in a league of segregated schools.

Other films include "23 Mile," "Chasing Chasing Amy," "Frida," which is a look at Frida Kahlo including the time she spent in Detroit, "The Best of the Best: Jazz from Detroit," and "Relentless," which is narrated by J.K. Simmons and follows the people tackling exotic species invasions in the Great Lakes.

This year also includes a Dinner and a Movie series with Frame in Hazel Park, where attendees can eat a multi-course meal and watch movies, with the meal designed to complement the documentaries.