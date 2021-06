DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — At least 28 Metro Detroit pump stations lost power or had mechanical problems overnight, according to a Michigan Department of Transportation map.

Seven pump stations had communication issues.

These unresponsive pumps contributed to the flooding seen across freeways, streets, and basements in Metro Detroit.

According to the Detroit News, Detroit accounts for 140 of the state's 166 pump stations. At least 19 stations had issues.