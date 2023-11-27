VIDEO: Freighter runs aground in Detroit River between downtown & Belle Isle

(WXYZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard confirms a freighter has run aground in the Detroit River between downtown and Belle Isle on Monday morning.

The freighter is the Barbro G, a bulk carrier that was heading from Sault Ste. Marie to Gibraltar when it ran aground. It's about 623 feet long, according to the Marine Traffic app.

The Coast Guard said they are working with a private tug to free the vessel.

According to the Coast Guard, the freighter is carrying 21,000 tons of wheat to Italy.

The Coast Guard said there is no pollution, damage, injuries or impact to commercial traffic.

This is the latest ship to run aground in metro Detroit. There was one that ran aground in May that was eventually freed.

Freighter freed after running aground in Detroit River near Belle Isle

Earlier this month, another freighter ran aground in the St. Clair River near Marine City. That one was also freed.