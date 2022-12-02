Watch Now
French president visits Louisiana to boost cultural ties

Andrew Harnik/AP
President Joe Biden listens as French President Emmanuel Macron speaks before a toast during a State Dinner on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
Posted at 1:03 PM, Dec 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-02 13:03:42-05

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron will head to Louisiana on the last day of his visit to the U.S. Macron's office said the visit is being held to celebrate longstanding cultural ties and to discuss energy policy.

Macron will meet Gov. John Bel Edwards on Friday.

Macron is also scheduled to see the historic French Quarter, the heart of the city and meet with Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The Advocate reported that the visit will be the first by a French president since Valery Giscard d'Estaing traveled to Lafayette and New Orleans in 1976.

The only other French president to visit Louisiana was Charles de Gaulle in 1960.

