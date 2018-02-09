Friday at 11: 2 men wanted for murder are our newest Detroit's Most Wanted

11:02 PM, Feb 8, 2018
54 mins ago

Friday at 11: Detroit's Most Wanted

(WXYZ) - 7 Action News is helping take dangerous criminals off the streets with our Detroit's Most Wanted reports.

This time we're searching for two men wanted for an execution style murder. They're believed to have fled back to Michigan.

Ann Marie LaFlamme has the US Marshals' hunt for them Friday on 7 Action News at 11pm.

 

