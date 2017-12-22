Partly Cloudy
HI: 37°
LO: 30°
Detroit's Most Wanted: Friday at 11
A love triangle -- with a twist -- turns violent.
Now the manhunt for this criminal is intensifying.
This week’s Detroit’s Most Wanted has connections to Oakland County.
7’s Ann Marie LaFlamme teams up with the U.S. Marshals to help track down the fugitive.
Watch 7 Action News at 11p.m. Friday to see how you can help.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.