Friday at 11: Detroit's Most Wanted

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 47°
LO: 38°
On the hunt for a man wanted for sexual assault. Help catch Detroit's Most Wanted.
Helping U.S. Marshals take dangerous criminals off the street.
Tonight, on the hunt for this man wanted for sexual assault. He's out there with access to these young girls.
Help catch Detroit's Most Wanted.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.