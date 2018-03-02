Light Snow
HI: 39°
LO: 36°
Friday at 11: Detroit's Most Wanted targets young children
(WXYZ) - 7 Action News is helping the US Marshals take Detroit's Most Wanted criminals off the streets.
Now, they're on the hunt for a man who police say targets young children.
Ann Marie LaFlamme has the information that could lead to his capture Friday on 7 Action News at 11pm.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.