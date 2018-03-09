Friday at 11: One of Michigan's biggest heroin pushers is our Detroit's Most Wanted

Light Snow
HI: 33°
LO: 23°
Friday at 11: Detroit's Most Wanted
(WXYZ) - A paperwork mistake let one of Michigan's biggest heroin pushers out of jail and back on our streets.
Now he's a Detroit's Most Wanted.
Ann Marie LaFlamme is looking at his strong ties to Detroit and the charges he's facing.
The information that could catch this Detroit's Most Wanted is Friday on 7 Action News at 11pm.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.