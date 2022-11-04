Friday evening is deadline to request an absentee ballot be mailed to you in MI

Friday evening is the deadline in Michigan to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you, but you still might be better off getting one in person.

According to the state, requests to have an absentee ballot mailed to you have to be received by your city or township clerk by 5 p.m. on the Friday before Election Day, which is Nov. 4 this year.

Related: What happens after your absentee ballot is received in Michigan?

The state said that you can also request an absentee ballot in person at your clerk's office any time up until 4 p.m. on the day before the election – Nov. 7 – but it must be completed at the clerk's office.

If you are registering to vote or updating your address on Election Day, you can do that at your clerk's office, request an absentee ballot and vote there.

The SOS is urging people to hand-deliver ballots to their office now, or drop them in drop boxes, to guarantee they get in the clerk's hands before the election.