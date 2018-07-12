Friday is National French Fry Day and we've got freebies

(WXYZ) - We know, we know, seems like almost every day we’re talking about a national food holiday, but Friday really is FRY-DAY, as in its National French Day.

And who doesn’t love America’s comfort food?

In honor of National French Fry Day, July 13, we’re asking you what your favorite French fry joint is, and we’ve got some freebies and deals.

McDonald’s: Get a free medium fries with $1 purchase on Friday with the App. This deal will be every Friday through the end of the year.

Applebee’s: Unlimited Riblets and Crispy Chicken Tenders, includes an unlimited side of fries.

Hardee’s: Get a free small fries and beverage with the purchase of any Thickbuger when you sign up for the email list.

Checkers: Get a free order of fries when you sign up for emails. Visit Checkers.com for more info.

Red Robbin: Free bottomless steak fries with five $6.99 burgers.

Offers and participation can vary by location, so it’s best to contact the closest location.