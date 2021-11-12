Friday is the deadline for metro Detroiters to apply for FEMA assistance from June storms

(WXYZ) — Friday is the deadline for metro Detroit residents who experienced damage from flooding, storms and tornadoes to apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA said residents in Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne counties can apply for disaster assistance from the storms on June 25-26.

The assistance may include grants for temporary housing and emergency home repairs.

To apply:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov. Online applications must be completed no later than midnight EST on Nov. 12.

Call 800-621-3362 (TTY 800-462-7585). Operators are multilingual and calls are answered 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week.

Use the FEMA App .

Visit any Disaster Recovery Center.

There are also disaster recovery centers at the Kemeny Recreation Center in Detroit and Hamtramck City Hall. They will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday.

The grants are not considered income and are not taxable, and you will not lose other federal benefits you may be entitled to.

If you have received a decision letter and you want FEMA to reconsider, you have 60 days to file an appeal, and you can appeal after the Nov. 12 deadline.

For more information about Michigan’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4607.