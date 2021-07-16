Friday rain triggers more flooding in parts of metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — People in some areas hit hard by flooding in June are again dealing with the high water as Friday's heavy rain led to more flooding in some areas of metro Detroit.

Among the areas which saw more flooding today are sections of Dearborn, Dearborn Heights, the Grosse Pointes, and Detroit.

Officials tell 7 Action News much of the flooding resulted from saturated ground and creeks and rivers that have already been filled by the recent rains that have hammered metro Detroit, including the flooding at the end of June.