Fridays at the Station kicks off summer at Michigan Central with live music, new wine bar & more

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Fridays at the Station this summer at Michigan Central Station officially begin starting Friday, June 12, featuring live music and more.

The event is an after-hours music series that takes place once a month with live DJs and more inside the iconic train station.

Inside, there will be a full bar, local shopping and light food offerings.

This year, the station has also added a new North Court Wine Bar, where they'll pour a curated selection of wine in The Station's Great Hall, plus outdoor seating along the building's north facade.

"Step inside one of Detroit’s most stunning rooms. Grab a glass. Settle in beneath the summer sky against a landmark that’s been waiting a century for moments like these," the website reads.

On June 12, The Station will feature live music from The At-Will Band with Al’ Exist, Rēdi Choi, DJ Stacye J, and DJ KRW. Built around live instrumentation,

Tickets are $15 per person and are available at the Michigan Central website.