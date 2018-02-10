Friday's snow storm forces some ACT tests to be rescheduled
7:06 PM, Feb 9, 2018
(WXYZ) - Friday's snow is already triggering cancellations for Saturday, among them the ACT test for some high school students.
The organizations list the following test centers as need to be rescheduled in our area:
Allen Park High School
Huron High School
Bloomfield High School
Coldwater High School
University of Detroit Jesuit High School
Flint Southwestern Academy
Hamtramck High School
Ionia High School
Adlai E. Stevenson-Livonis High School
Novi High School
Royal High School
Southgate-Anderson High School
Waterford Kettering High School
Waterford Mott High School
Theodore Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte
The ACT says if you were scheduled to tax a test at a center that is subject to rescheduling because of weather:
...you will be notified via mail or email with instructions when the new date is finalized. Only students who were assigned to the test center or submitted a request to test standby on the original test date are eligible to retest on the rescheduled test date. Test center changes are not allowed for rescheduled test dates.
If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, call ACT Student Services at 319.337.1270 (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. central time).