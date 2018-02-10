Friday's snow storm forces some ACT tests to be rescheduled

(WXYZ) - Friday's snow is already triggering cancellations for Saturday, among them the ACT test for some high school students.

The organizations list the following test centers as need to be rescheduled in our area:

Allen Park High School

Huron High School

Bloomfield High School

Coldwater High School

University of Detroit Jesuit High School

Flint Southwestern Academy

Hamtramck High School

Ionia High School

Adlai E. Stevenson-Livonis High School

Novi High School

Royal High School

Southgate-Anderson High School

Waterford Kettering High School

Waterford Mott High School

Theodore Roosevelt High School in Wyandotte

The ACT says if you were scheduled to tax a test at a center that is subject to rescheduling because of weather:

...you will be notified via mail or email with instructions when the new date is finalized. Only students who were assigned to the test center or submitted a request to test standby on the original test date are eligible to retest on the rescheduled test date. Test center changes are not allowed for rescheduled test dates. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date, call ACT Student Services at 319.337.1270 (Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. central time).

