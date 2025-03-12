Friends for Animals get thousands of vaccines via donation to help animals at free clinics

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — If you're looking to get your furry friend vaccinated, you'll be able to do so at free clinics later this year, thanks to donations made to Friends for Animals.

A spokesperson for Metro Detroit Animals tells ut that Banfield Foundation's Community Care Grant, via donation, has provided 1,000 Bordetella vaccines, 1,000 DAPP vaccines and 1,000 Rabies vaccines.

Two free vaccine clinics run by Friends for Animals are already happening later this year:



Sunday, May 4, 2-5 p.m. at Michigan Anti-Cruelty Society (13569 Joseph Campau Avenue in Detroit)

Sunday, Sept. 7, Friends for Animals’ MaryAnn Wright Animal Adoption and Education Center (16121 Reckinger Road in Dearborn)

Along with vaccines, this clinics will offer microchipping and dog licensing for Detroit and Dearborn residents.

For more information on upcoming clinics, click here.