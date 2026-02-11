Friends of the River Rouge looking for volunteers for annual frog and toad survey

(WXYZ) — Friends of the River Rouge is putting a callout for volunteers for the 2026 annual Rouge Frog and Toad Survey, which leverages the community to help collect data about the health of the Rouge River wetlands.

Here's what volunteering entails:



Volunteers will be taught the calls of local frogs and toads, including the American Toad, Bullfrog, Eastern Gray Treefrog, Green Frog, Midland Chorus Frog, Northern Leopard Frog, Northern Spring Pepper and Wood Frog.



Then, survey volunteers are expected to visit survey blocks in the Rouge River watershed several times a month on damp, warm nights from March through July to identify the species present.

“This survey empowers community members to play a direct role in local conservation efforts while learning about the frogs and toads that depend on healthy wetlands,” said Friends of the Rouge Watershed Ecologist Sally Petrella in a statement.

People interested in volunteering need to pre-register for a training session on Saturday, February 21, that runs from 10 a.m. until noon at the Livonia Civic Center Library.

The Rouge Frog and Toad Survey started in 1998. For more information on how you can help, click here.

