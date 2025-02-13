From 10+ inches to less than 2, here are snowfall totals for metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The snowstorm that hit metro Detroit on Wednesday night and into Thursday took a little longer to get started than expected, but it did hit the area and drop several inches of snow.

On Wednesday morning, the 7 First Alert Weather Team was predicting anywhere from 2"-4" for the southeast portion of the metro area, all the way up to 5"-8" in the Thumb and northern counties. You can see the forecast graphic below.

Mike Taylor Storm Forecast

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor posted snowfall totals for several areas in metro Detroit on Thursday morning.

The reports are:

