From 10+ inches to less than 2, here are snowfall totals for metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — The snowstorm that hit metro Detroit on Wednesday night and into Thursday took a little longer to get started than expected, but it did hit the area and drop several inches of snow.
On Wednesday morning, the 7 First Alert Weather Team was predicting anywhere from 2"-4" for the southeast portion of the metro area, all the way up to 5"-8" in the Thumb and northern counties. You can see the forecast graphic below.
7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor posted snowfall totals for several areas in metro Detroit on Thursday morning.
The reports are:
- Lexington - 10.5"
- Lapeer - 7.2"
- Peck, Sanilac - 6.5"
- Lakeport - 6.3"
- Shelby Township - 6"
- Lake Orion - 5.4"
- Washington Township - 5"
- Detroit - 4"
- New Baltimore - 4"
- Romulus - 3.6"
- Ann Arbor - 3.6"
- Canton - 3.3"
- Monroe - 1.7"