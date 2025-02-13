Watch Now
News

Actions

From 10+ inches to less than 2, here are snowfall totals for metro Detroit

Snow totals for 2-12/13 storm
WXYZ
Snow totals for 2-12/13 storm
Posted

(WXYZ) — The snowstorm that hit metro Detroit on Wednesday night and into Thursday took a little longer to get started than expected, but it did hit the area and drop several inches of snow.

On Wednesday morning, the 7 First Alert Weather Team was predicting anywhere from 2"-4" for the southeast portion of the metro area, all the way up to 5"-8" in the Thumb and northern counties. You can see the forecast graphic below.

Headlines Two.png
Storm Forecast

7 First Alert Meteorologist Mike Taylor posted snowfall totals for several areas in metro Detroit on Thursday morning.

The reports are:

  • Lexington - 10.5"
  • Lapeer - 7.2"
  • Peck, Sanilac - 6.5"
  • Lakeport - 6.3"
  • Shelby Township - 6"
  • Lake Orion - 5.4"
  • Washington Township - 5"
  • Detroit - 4"
  • New Baltimore - 4"
  • Romulus - 3.6"
  • Ann Arbor - 3.6"
  • Canton - 3.3"
  • Monroe - 1.7"
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stay on top of winter weather in metro Detroit!