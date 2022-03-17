Watch
News

Actions

From garden shows to a sneaker exchange, you'll find a variety of events in the D this weekend

7 things to do in the D
Garden Plants That Love To Grow In The Shade
Copyright Adobe
<a href="https://stock.adobe.com/search?filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aphoto%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aillustration%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Azip_vector%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Avideo%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Atemplate%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3A3d%5D=1&filters%5Bcontent_type%3Aimage%5D=1&k=coleus&order=relevance&safe_search=1&search_page=1&search_type=usertyped&acp=&aco=coleus&limit=100&get_facets=0&asset_id=129161496">Adobe</a>
Garden Plants That Love To Grow In The Shade
Posted at 2:57 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 14:57:00-04

(WXYZ) — The past couple of days has been teasing us with beautiful weather. If you are looking for a chance to get out and about, check out these events happening in the D.

Friday:

Saturday:

Sunday:

  • Detroit Spring Home & Garden Show

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!