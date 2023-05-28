From grandparents to babies: How Detroit's Movement electronic festival is transcending generations

DETROIT — Hart Plaza is quite literally vibrating this weekend with the sound of electronic music.

Saturday - Monday is the Movement Electronic Music Festival.

One of the most iconic stages at the festival is the pyramid stage overlooking the Detroit River.

This year DJ Minx curated the set list at the pyramid stage and is performing herself as well.

"I just can’t get enough of it," she told us. "I say I’m going to go back to my hotel room but I don’t because it’s just so good."

DJ Minx is no stranger to the stage, she's been apart of the Detroit techno scene for over 30 years and has watched the audience grow at Movement.

"The music initially when we started doing it back in the late 80's or whatever was all about love," said Minx. "And that never left, it’s always been about the love."

She talked to us about how all different generations can now be found at the festival, "I mean we have babies with ear protection on bobbing their head to the music."

Babies, grandparents, tweens, they're all in Hart Plaza this weekend.

Tween Finley Blumentritt told us this is her second year attending, "I like the music."

Finley's aunt Deanna Dittenber is the one who brought her along with Finley's infant brother.

"Honestly, this is the most fun I’ve ever had this year bringing them," shared Dittenber. "It’s more seeing how they experience it and get into the groove."

Movement is one of the longest running dance music festivals in the world.

It began in 2000 and many people we talked to haven't missed a single festival year.

"I volunteered at the first one actually," said Kaci Mccall from Livonia.

Her best friend Holly Kruger from Redford said; "Everybody is amazing, it’s beautiful self-expression. I love the hair, every year I try to make sure my hair is nice."

Tyler from Farmington Hills stopped us to share; "I just come for the good vibes, the good energy. You know the people are always in a good mood around here, we’re just here to have fun."

Whether you're at the festival wearing a neon cowboy hat, or just your favorite jeans...

Whether you're 12 or 62...

The Movement Festival transcends generations because it's centered on self-expression, community, and good electronic music.

"Detroit is the home of techno despite of what some people don’t know or don’t believe," said DJ Minx. "It was created here, and born here, and we’re still here."