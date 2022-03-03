From hot rods to an underwater bubble show, here are a few things going on this weekend

(WXYZ) — Thinking about summer? Family and friends can have a blast at The Michigan Golf show this weekend. If golf isn't your thing, no worries. This weekend metro Detroit has events for everyone.

Below are 7 events fun for the whole family:

Friday:



The Michigan Golf Show

2 - 8 p.m. The Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi Admission: $12

Detroit Autorama

12 - 10 p.m. Huntington Place, formally COBO Hall Admission: $25 for adults, $10 for children



Saturday:



Sunday:



The Michigan Golf Show

10 a.m. - 5 p.m. The Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi Admission: $12

Detroit Autorama

10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Huntington Place, formally COBO Hall Admission: $25 for adults, $10 for children

Daughtry

6 p.m. Royal Oak Music Theatre Tickets: starting at $42.50



