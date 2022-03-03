From hot rods to an underwater bubble show, here are a few things going on this weekend

(WXYZ) — Thinking about summer? Family and friends can have a blast at The Michigan Golf show this weekend. If golf isn't your thing, no worries. This weekend metro Detroit has events for everyone.
Below are 7 events fun for the whole family:
Friday:
- The Michigan Golf Show
- 2 - 8 p.m.
- The Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
- Admission: $12
- Detroit Autorama
- 12 - 10 p.m.
- Huntington Place, formally COBO Hall
- Admission: $25 for adults, $10 for children
- Corktown Music Festival
- 7 p.m.
- Corktown, Detroit
- Tickets: $20
- Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
- 8 p.m.
- Detroit Orchestra Symphony Hall
- Tickets: start at $20
Saturday:
- The Michigan Golf Show
- 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- The Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
- Admission: $12
- Maple Syrup Time
- 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
- Stage Nature Center, Troy
- Admission: $10
- Detroit Autorama
- 9 a.m. - 10 p.m.
- Huntington Place, formally COBO Hall
- Admission: $25 for adults, $10 for children
- Corktown Music Festival
- 5 p.m.
- Corktown, Detroit
- Tickets: $20
- The Underwater Bubble Show
- 6 p.m.
- Michael A. Guide Theater, Dearborn
- Tickets: start at $20
Sunday:
- The Michigan Golf Show
- 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- The Suburban Collection Showplace, Novi
- Admission: $12
- Detroit Autorama
- 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
- Huntington Place, formally COBO Hall
- Admission: $25 for adults, $10 for children
- Daughtry
- 6 p.m.
- Royal Oak Music Theatre
- Tickets: starting at $42.50
Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.