From money to bikes, the inventive ways Detroit public schools is fighting chronic absenteeism

(WXYZ) — Chronic absenteeism is a problem that still plagues the Detroit Public Schools Community District. Now, district leaders are using incentives from money to two wheels to get students in their seats at school.

Michelle Davis is a maverick when it comes to thinking out of the box to motivate her students at Davis Aerospace Academy, part of DPSCD, and she is making traction when it comes to curbing chronic absenteeism.

"Our absenteeism rate decreased by 14%. We were at 56% last year and this year we are at 41.6%," said Davis.

Michelle Davis

Davis, honored as principal of the year, was elated when Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti created the monetary incentive program last year, giving students $200 every 10 weeks for perfect attendance.

"Parents who may not have gas to get their students to school, now they can, maybe they can buy clothes now," said Davis.

The district’s overall chronic absenteeism rate has dropped from 70% in 2017 to 60% this past school year — but it’s still double the state average.

"We still have a lot of work to do, but you know, we also know what the average Detroit student faces as far as challenges. As a city, we have the highest concentration of poverty in the country," said Dr. Vitti.

Dr. Nikolai Vitti

Missing 18 days is the threshold for chronic absenteeism. Vitti says when students are in school, they are three to four times more likely to be at or above grade level and college-ready.

For Maria Montoya and her two sons, the monetary incentives have helped tremendously.

"I've never seen him so motivated to go to school," said Maria.

Maria says some kids are forced to miss school to work and help pay bills or to care for younger siblings because child care is so expensive.

But money alone is not the answer. Some of Davis' students were still chronically absent, so she thought, why not put kids on two wheels.

Fighting chronic absenteeism

"I just remember how I felt when I had a bike, your bike is your first form of transportation. It gives you a sense of freedom," said Davis.

A third of Detroit residents don’t own cars, and DPSCD doesn’t provide yellow bus service for high school students — only city bus passes. Transportation remains one of the biggest barriers to attendance. Davis reached out to Darryl Woods, who partnered with Mitch Albom at Say Detroit.

"I got on the phone and called the executive director over at Say Detroit, which we know we have the My Cycle Program to be able to meet the needs of those who have transportation barriers," said Woods.

Darryl Woods

Davis needed 100 bikes, and Say Detroit delivered brand-new $300 bikes, and Davis raised funds to purchase new helmets and locks.

"I think she's on to something with the bikes. We are exploring philanthropic partnerships to try and scale that in our high schools throughout the district," said Dr. Vitti.

Other school systems nationwide have used bikes as incentives, with some reporting drops in absenteeism. Bikes in Michigan’s winters won’t work, but in warmer months, it could be a game-changer.

For one young man, two wheels made the difference.

"He was chronically absent. He was not able to get the $200, but he started riding his bike to school, and when I asked him how long it took for him to get to school, he said on his bike, it took 28 minutes, on the bus, it took an hour and a half," said Davis.

And while bikes are a plus, Dr. Vitti says monetary incentives will continue this school year and may be extended to elementary and middle school as well.

In addition, the district is paying for East English Village and Henry Ford High Schools to bring back yellow bus service to and from school.

Dr Vitti says it will be safer, more reliable, and will improve attendance rates at those schools as well.