From monster trucks to the great outdoors, here are a few fun activities happening around Detroit

7 things to do in the D
A Monster Jam truck performs during the first-ever monster truck event in Beijing's iconic "Bird's Nest" National Stadium on Saturday, July 29, 2017.
Posted at 2:01 PM, Feb 25, 2022
(WXYZ) — This weekend is filled with fun in metro Detroit. If you are a fan of the outdoors, consider going to one of the oldest outdoor shows in the state. For Pączki lovers, Detroit City Distillery is celebrating the sweet treat and Fat Tuesday this weekend. From music to food, there's a little something for everybody.

Here are a few fun events happening in metro Detroit that you and your friends can enjoy.

Friday:

  • 2022 Outdoorama
    • 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
    • Suburban Collection Showplace
    • Admission: Adult – $12, Children (6-14) – $5
  • Dropkick Murphys

Saturday:

  • 2022 Outdoorama
    • 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Suburban Collection Showplace
    • Admission: Adult – $12, Children (6-14) – $5
  • Pączki Party
    • 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
    • Detroit City Distillery
  • FRIDA
  • Monster Jam
  • Dilla World Detroit Live
    • 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
    • Marble Bar
    • Admission: $15

Sunday:

Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.

