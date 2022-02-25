From monster trucks to the great outdoors, here are a few fun activities happening around Detroit

(WXYZ) — This weekend is filled with fun in metro Detroit. If you are a fan of the outdoors, consider going to one of the oldest outdoor shows in the state. For Pączki lovers, Detroit City Distillery is celebrating the sweet treat and Fat Tuesday this weekend. From music to food, there's a little something for everybody.

Here are a few fun events happening in metro Detroit that you and your friends can enjoy.

Friday:



2022 Outdoorama

11 a.m. - 9 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Admission: Adult – $12, Children (6-14) – $5

Dropkick Murphys

7:30 p.m. The Fillmore Detroit Tickets: www.scorebig.com



Saturday:



2022 Outdoorama

10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Suburban Collection Showplace Admission: Adult – $12, Children (6-14) – $5

Pączki Party

10 a.m. - 11 p.m. Detroit City Distillery

FRIDA

7:30 p.m. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts Tickets: www.michiganopera.org

Monster Jam

7 p.m. Ford Field Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com

Dilla World Detroit Live

9 p.m. - 2 a.m. Marble Bar Admission: $15



Sunday:



2022 Outdoorama10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Suburban Collection Showplace Admission: Adult – $12, Children (6-14) – $5

Hockeytown Winterfest

11 a.m. - 4 p.m. Little Caesars Arena Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com

FRIDA

2:30 p.m. Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts Tickets: www.michiganopera.org





Are you hosting an event next weekend? Email us about it at webteam@wxyz.com.