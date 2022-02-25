From monster trucks to the great outdoors, here are a few fun activities happening around Detroit

(WXYZ) — This weekend is filled with fun in metro Detroit. If you are a fan of the outdoors, consider going to one of the oldest outdoor shows in the state. For Pączki lovers, Detroit City Distillery is celebrating the sweet treat and Fat Tuesday this weekend. From music to food, there's a little something for everybody.
Here are a few fun events happening in metro Detroit that you and your friends can enjoy.
Friday:
- 2022 Outdoorama
- 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Admission: Adult – $12, Children (6-14) – $5
- Dropkick Murphys
- 7:30 p.m.
- The Fillmore Detroit
- Tickets: www.scorebig.com
Saturday:
- 2022 Outdoorama
- 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Admission: Adult – $12, Children (6-14) – $5
- Pączki Party
- 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.
- Detroit City Distillery
- FRIDA
- 7:30 p.m.
- Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts
- Tickets: www.michiganopera.org
- Monster Jam
- 7 p.m.
- Ford Field
- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
- Dilla World Detroit Live
- 9 p.m. - 2 a.m.
- Marble Bar
- Admission: $15
Sunday:
- 2022 Outdoorama10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
- Suburban Collection Showplace
- Admission: Adult – $12, Children (6-14) – $5
- Hockeytown Winterfest
- 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Little Caesars Arena
- Tickets: www.ticketmaster.com
- FRIDA
- 2:30 p.m.
- Music Hall Center for the Performing Arts
- Tickets: www.michiganopera.org
