DETROIT — Thanksgiving Day is about more than Lions football for wide receiver Jameson Williams and his family. It’s also about giving back, one meal at a time.

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From the field to the dinner table: Jameson Williams and his family give back on Thanksgiving

After the Lions took the field Thursday, Williams and his family spent the rest of their Thanksgiving serving a holiday meal to more than 100 people at Wolverine Human Services on Detroit’s east side.

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The menu included Thanksgiving classics like turkey, macaroni and cheese and mashed potatoes, with the meal cooked by Williams’ father.

“It feels good, ya know, still have that family tradition. It’s been going on since I was a kid,” Williams said.

WXYZ Jameson Williams

For Williams, affectionately known as Jamo, spending the holiday in the community is something he says he values.

“I just love giving back, being in the community with others, and showing face,” Williams said.

The Jameson Williams Foundation works to make a difference and enrich the lives of people in the community. Wolverine Human Services also works with children and families through programs that include foster care and youth treatment services.

Melissa Fernandez, CEO of Wolverine Human Services, said having Williams make time to attend the Thanksgiving event meant a lot to those there.

“To have Jamo come and take time, especially after a big game, come and sit with us is just amazing,” Fernandez said.

WXYZ Melissa Fernandez, CEO, Wolverine Human Services

For some at the dinner, the experience was about more than the food.

JR and his father, Woody, showed up wearing their Jamo jerseys and found themselves sharing Thanksgiving with the player they cheer for on Sundays.

“It’s cool and I never thought I’d be in the same room as him,” JR said.

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“It means a lot to see that they’re willing to give back to the community the way he does,” Woody said.

Williams said that spirit of giving extends beyond his own foundation, with several Lions players finding their own ways to support the community.

When asked what that says about the team, Williams offered a lighthearted answer.

“I guess we’re give backers,” he said, laughing. “Or community guys. Or great people off the field.”

For Williams and his family, Thanksgiving was a chance to show exactly that.

