From the vault: Taylor Swift talks to WXYZ about ‘Fearless’ album in 2008

(WXYZ) — As excitement builds for The Eras Tour this weekend in Detroit, we’re taking a look back at when WXYZ-TV interviewed Taylor Swift in 2008.

She had just released her “Fearless” album and was looking toward the future.

“For me I just try to beat myself over and over again … just beat what we did last year. So I guess there’s a really competitive nature there, but it’s really competing with myself,” said Swift during the interview.

She spoke about traveling to share her music and staying true to herself.

“We are in different cities every single night, and I think that it's all about just making sure that you stay the same person in here that you always were. And I have a mom constantly with me to make sure that happens,” she said.

