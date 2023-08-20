Watch Now
From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England

Alessandra Tarantino/AP
Team Spain celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup soccer final against England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Posted at 12:00 PM, Aug 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-20 12:00:26-04

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women's World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona's first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia.

The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.

La Roja's first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they're world champions.

Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men's and women's world titles. England's long wait for another World Cup continues.

