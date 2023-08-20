From turmoil to triumph, Spain clinches its first Women's World Cup title with a win over England

SYDNEY (AP) — Spain has won the Women's World Cup for the first time with Olga Carmona's first-half strike giving La Roja a 1-0 victory over England in the final at Stadium Australia.

The triumph for Spain avenged a quarterfinal loss to eventual champion England in the European championship last year.

La Roja's first major international trophy also followed a tumultuous preparation for the team and its coach. Now they're world champions.

Spain joins Germany as the only countries to win both men's and women's world titles. England's long wait for another World Cup continues.