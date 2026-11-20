Frontier Airlines is expanding its service out of Detroit Metro Airport, adding nonstop flights to Los Angeles and New York City.

According to Frontier, it will begin offering flights to LAX daily, and routes to LaGuardia Airport (LGA) daily during the peak holiday travel period and three times per week during other periods.

This expansion now means Frontier has 17 different nonstop destinations from DTW, including 13 that were previously offered by Spirit.

“We are pleased to launch these new routes at DTW, offering even more high-value travel options to area consumers heading to Los Angeles, New York, or any of the other exciting destinations we serve beyond,” said Josh Flyr, the vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines. “We are simultaneously adding destinations to our network that consumers are seeking while reimagining their onboard experience, implementing premium additions including First Class seats, high-speed Starlink Wi-Fi, in-seat power in the first eight rows of every aircraft, and more.”