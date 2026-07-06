Frontier launches 3 new daily routes from DTW to replace Spirit service

(WXYZ) — Frontier Airlines announced it is adding three new routes from Detroit Metro Airport to replace flights previously served by Spirit Airlines.

According to Frontier, the flights will be from DTW to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), Philadelphia (PHL) and Las Vegas (LAS).

The Philadelphia and Fort Lauderdale routes began flying Sunday, and the Las Vegas flights began Monday.

The airline said the introductory fare will be $49 to FLL and $79 to PHL or LAS.

“We are pleased to grow our service across the country to ensure low-cost flight options remain available to consumers as they plan their travel this summer and beyond,” Josh Flyr, the vice president of network and operations design for Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. “With premium upgrades paired with our signature affordability, we are thrilled to show travelers why we are America’s Low Fare Airline.”

The flight times are subject to change, but as of July 6, the flight times are:

