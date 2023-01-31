Frontier launching nonstop flight from DTW to Puerto Rico starting in May

Frontier Airlines announced Tuesday it is launching a nonstop flight between Detroit and Puerto Rico in May.

According to Frontier, the flight will be from Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW) to Luis Muñoz International Airport (SJU) in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

“Puerto Rico is a hugely popular destination for leisure travelers as well as the large population of Puerto Ricans residing in the U.S. who enjoy returning to the island to visit friends and family,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president, commercial, Frontier Airlines. “It is a fantastic vacation destination with stunning beaches, historical sites and the one-of-a-kind El Yunque National Forest. For those with family and friends on the island, we’re offering more options than ever to fly affordably and conveniently between a multitude of major cities and Puerto Rico.”

The airline will fly four times a week from DTW to SJU starting May 5, and the introductory fare is $69.