FSU allowing residential pets on campus, 1st in Michigan

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. — Students at Ferris State University (FSU) are permitted to keep pets at school this year!

It’s part of a pilot program that brings the state’s first pet-friendly dorm on a college campus.

For now, university officials say the program applies only to Cramer Hall’s second floor.

We’re told it’s part of an effort to support those grappling with homesickness and general anxiety.

“We know many students struggle with depression, anxiety and homesickness when they start college, and sometimes the answer is to bring a little bit of home with them,” says Director of Housing and Residential Life Lisa Ortiz. “Students may really miss that dog they’ve had since they were a little kid, or that cat they got when they were 12 years old.”

While many colleges and universities allow emotional support animals or aquariums, FSU says it wants to create an “open invitation” for students to bring their dogs, pets and other beloved animals to campus.

Having a pet can be beneficial to students’ physical and mental health, according to FSU. Additionally, dogs may encourage students take walks and enjoy the great outdoors.

Participating students must pay a $250 fee and comply with a set of rules. Furthermore, a relationship must be formed with the pet in question for at least six months before the semester, and all pets must be vaccinated as well as spayed or neutered.

We’re told the floor is now full, with 30 pets living with students at Cramer Hall.

FSU says if the pilot program is successful, it may be expanded at a later time.

Classes at FSU begin Aug. 28.