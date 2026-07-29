Full lineup unveiled for 2026 Arts, Beats and Eats; here's who is performing

ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — More information has been released for the annual Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats and Eats event presented by Flagstar Bank in Royal Oak for Labor Day weekend.

Organizers said there will be more than 200 live performances across 11 stages during the holiday weekend, headlined by Third Eye Blind, Chris Young, Brett Young, Jason Bonham’s Led Zepplin Evening and Kool & The Gang.

“Arts, Beats & Eats has always celebrated the incredible depth of Michigan’s music scene while bringing nationally recognized artists to our community,” said Jon Witz, producer of Michigan Lottery Arts, Beats & Eats, in a statement. “This year we’ve raised the bar with our biggest entertainment investment ever, expanding the lineup with more stages, more debut performances and more reasons for people to spend the entire weekend with us.”

This year will also feature more than 50 restaurants, food trucks, eateries and caterers from metro Detroit that will offer a diverse lineup of flavors.

Tickets are required for the event, and people can purchase $8 advance tickets on the website before August 12. More information can be found here.

It's open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday through Sunday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

Check out the entire entertainment schedule below

JIM BEAM NATIONAL STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

4:00PM | Amp’d -n- Acoustic

5:00PM | Hitsville NEXT Revue

6:30PM | Lit

8:00PM | Fuel

9:30PM | Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening

SATURDAY 9/5

3:30PM | Twisted Lemon Blues Band

4:30PM | Crawling a Tribute to Linkin Park

6:00PM | Nirvanna Tribute to Nirvana

7:45PM | Taking Back Sunday

9:30PM | Third Eye Blind

SUNDAY 9/6

4:15PM | Rumours The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

6:00PM | Epic Eagles Tribute to the Eagles

7:30PM | Audrey Ray

7:45PM | Brett Young

9:30PM | Chris Young

MONDAY 9/7

3:00PM | Laith Al-Saadi

4:15PM | MJ The Illusion Michael Jackson Tribute

6:00PM | Ginuwine

7:45PM | Kool & The Gang

BUD LIGHT ALTERNATIVE STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

12:30PM | Mindful Dynasty (Psychedelic Rock)

2:15PM | Sky Watchers (Alternative Psychedelic Rock)

4:00PM | The Broken Strings (Indie Rock/Alt Rock)

5:45PM | The Capstone Volunteers (Indie Rock)

7:30PM | Dirty White & High Life Social Club (Alternative Hip Hop)

9:30PM | Killer Flamingos (Cover Band)

SATURDAY 9/5

12:30PM | Tears of a Martian (Indie/Pop/Rock/Soul)

2:15PM | The Custodians (Power Pop)

4:00PM | Building a Death Ray (Indie/Alt rock)

5:45PM | CHAPTER IV (Blues Rock)

7:30PM | SHÜ (Rock)

9:30PM | With Arms Wide Open (Creed Tribute)

SUNDAY 9/6

12:30PM | Matt Dalton (Upbeat Live Looping Pop)

2:15PM | Follow The Protocol (Alternative Rock/ Pop-Punk)

4:00PM | The Melrose Project (Indie Pop)

5:45PM | Mild Pulp (Indie Rock)

7:30PM | Ethan Marc Band (Alternative Rock)

9:30PM | Your Girlfriend's Favorite Cover Band (Your Girlfriend's Favorite Songs)

MONDAY 9/7

12:30PM | Morbidly Obese Seal (Indie Pop/Alternative)

2:15PM | CHECKER (Alternative Rock/Punk)

4:00PM | Shade Zero (Alternative Rock)

5:45PM | Angie Hartley & The Boys (Power Pop - Retro Pop/Rock)

7:30PM | The Warped Tourists (Covers / Pop / Punk)

SOARING EAGLE ROCK STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

12:00PM | The Detroit School of Rock & Pop Music (Pop/Rock)

4:45PM | Marshall Luna Blu (Rock)

6:30PM | The Cherry Bombs (Dance Rock Cover Band)

8:15PM | Stone Clover (Rock/Paddy Swag)

10:00PM | The Persuasion Band (Cover Band - Top 40)

SATURDAY 9/5

12:45PM | Tito Villarreal (Blues/Alt. Blues and Roots)

2:30PM | Cami Rose (Soul Blues Americana)

4:15PM | The Ruiners (Rock/Punk/Party Music)

6:00PM | Rock & Brews "Battle of the Bands" Champs (Rock)

7:45PM | CHIT! (Classic Rock)

9:45PM | Sunset Blvd. (Tribute Band)

SUNDAY 9/6

12:45PM | Tyler Chernoff (Rock/Blues/Variety)

2:30PM | Misty Blues Party Band (Cover Band)

4:15PM | The Love Junkies (Rock n' Roll Party Jams)

6:00PM | FADED (Rock)

7:45PM | The Crampton Brothers (Cover/Top 40)

9:45PM | Tino G's Dumpster Machine (Detroit Boogie/Rock)

MONDAY 9/7

12:15PM | Mark Reitenga - Pete Peltier Duo (Acoustic/Folk Rock)

2:00PM | The Reason You Came (Live Band Karaoke)

3:45PM | Lisa Hurt and The Consequences (Alternative Rock)

5:30PM | Kayfabe: thepplsband (Cover Band)

7:30PM | The Reefermen (Rock/Classic Rock)

CULVER'S COUNTRY / AMERICANA STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

12:15PM | Leonardo (Acoustic/Americana)

2:00PM | Ground Crew Detroit (Americana / Country)

3:45PM | Lisa Mary (Country/Classic Rock)

5:30PM | Ghost Town Marshalls (Country Rock)

7:30PM | Bernadette Kathryn & The Lonely Days Band (Hot Rock'n Country Music)

9:30PM | Jennifer Westwood & The Handsome Devils (Alt-Country / Soul)

SATURDAY 9/5

12:15PM | Tom Katz Square Dance Club (Square Dance)

2:15PM | McKayla Mae Prew (Country Pop)

4:00PM | Dave Fio & Co. (Country Soul, Southern Rock)

5:45PM | The Randos (Country/Americana)

7:30PM | Julian Joel (Country/Soul)

9:30PM | Ryan Jay (Country)

SUNDAY 9/6

12:15PM | Smoke & Fire (Americana / Southern Rock)

2:00PM | Midnight Crisis (Folk, Americana, Classic Rock, Country)

3:45PM | RJ Redline Band (Rock/Country/Americana)

5:30PM | GlenBrooke (American Roots/Country)

7:30PM | Last Stand Band (Country/Blues/Rock)

9:30PM | Joe Jaber & The Last Divide (Americana/Country)

MONDAY 9/7

12:15PM | Ryan Rancine (Americana)

2:00PM | Kira Blue (Country Pop)

3:45PM | Y'All Band (Country Pop)

5:30PM | Kay Harper & Company (Country/Rock/Soul)

7:30PM | Audrey Ray (Country)

MIKE MORSE R&B AND JAZZ STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

12:30PM | Maggies Farm (Blues)

2:15PM | Martyna Quartet (Jazz/Pop/Acoustic)

4:00PM | Laura Rain Duo - Sheen (Soul)

5:45PM | Mondo Kane (Motown/R&B)

7:30PM | Big B & The Actual Proof (Blues Rock)

9:30PM | Larry Lee & Back in The Day Band (R&B/Funk)

SATURDAY 9/5

12:30PM | Shaunboy (Alternative Introspective Hip-Hop/R&B)

2:15PM | Bleau Otis (Blues/Neo-Soul)

4:00PM | Matty P. (R&B/Pop/Dance)

5:45PM | South North Southwest (Modern Blues/Trapp Jazz)

7:30PM | Chase Alan (R&B/Soul/Pop)

9:30PM | Alise King (Neo-Soul/R&B)

SUNDAY 9/6

12:30PM | Randall Brian Mickens (Soul/R&B)

2:15PM | Kenny Rocket (Smooth Jazz/R&B)

4:00PM | Kristian Delayne (R&B/Soul)

5:45PM | Brendon Linsley Band (Blues/Funk/Classic Rock)

7:30PM | Carly Lusk (Pop/R&B)

9:30PM | Smoke Jones (Jazz/R&B/Soul)

MONDAY 9/7

12:30PM | Olivia Van Goor & Mike Harrison (Jazz)

2:15PM | The Core Band (R&B/Jazz/Soul Old and New)

4:00PM | New World Soul (R&B)

5:45PM | Joe Stanley Trio (Blues/Rock/Funk/Soul)

7:45PM | Thornetta Davis (Blues/Rock)

FLAGSTAR INTERNATIONAL STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

12:45PM | Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic (Folk/Bluegrass)

2:15PM | Kroger Chef Showcase

3:15PM | Mariachi Jalisco de Detroit (Regional Mexican Music)

4:45PM | Kroger Chef Showcase

5:45PM | Canja de Boa (Brazilian/World Music)

7:45PM | Universal Xpression (Reggae)

9:45PM | The Polish Muslims (Polka Rock)

SATURDAY 9/5

12:45PM | Elaine Marrero Troy Dance Studio (Salsa Dance Lesson/Demo)

2:15PM | Kroger Chef Showcase

3:15PM | Celtic Isles (Celtic Folk)

4:45PM | Kroger Chef Showcase

5:45PM | Ernesto Villarreal & Friends (Acoustic Variety)

7:45PM | Grupo Illusion (Conjunto/Tejnao)

9:45PM | Roots Vibrations (Reggae/Soca)

SUNDAY 9/6

12:45PM | Ballet Folklorico Moyocoyani Izel (Traditional Mexican Cultural Dance)

2:15PM | Kroger Chef Showcase

3:15PM | Luna (Rock/Ska/Cumbia/Pop)

4:45PM | Kroger Chef Showcase

5:45PM | The Luddites (World Folk & Jazz)

7:45PM | OS Clavelitos (Brazilian/World Music)

9:45PM | Mr. Bill & His ZCats (Zydeco)

MONDAY 9/7

12:45PM | McSpillin (Irish Band)

2:15PM | Kroger Chef Showcase

3:15PM | Detroit Celtic Ramblers (Celtic Rock)

4:45PM | Kroger Chef Showcase

5:45PM | Detroit Drum & Dance (World Percussion)

7:45PM | Sean Blackman's In Transit (World Music)

OAKLAND COUNTY COMMUNITY COLLEGE ACOUSTIC / CULTURAL STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

12:15PM | Visual Artist Demo

2:00PM | Mayflower Music MI (Acoustic/Pop)

5:30PM | AKA (Acoustic Variety)

7:00PM | BS Duo (Acoustic Variety)

SATURDAY 9/5

12:15PM | Visual Artist Demo

2:00PM | Carmel Liburdi (Indie)

3:45PM | Front Porch Famous (Acoustic Variety)

5:30PM | Dary (90’s & 00’s Dad Rock)

7:00PM | Don’t Miss (Acoustic/Classic Rock/Country/80’s-00’s Modern)

SUNDAY 9/6

12:15PM | Visual Artist Demo

2:00PM | Tali Snowden (Indie/Rock/Folk)

3:45PM | The Two Yoots! (Rock/Pop)

5:30PM | Frankly Good Music (Popular/Top 40 Covers)

7:00PM | Ironwood (Acoustic Folk)

MONDAY 9/7

12:15PM | Visual Artist Demo

1:40PM | Stagecrafters Presents “Come From Away” (Musical)

2:30PM | AJ Sol (Pop Soul)

3:45PM | Root Cause Analysic (Americana/Singer-Songwriter)

HOUSE OF DANK DANK GALLERY STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

11:00AM | Motown Roller Club (Rollerskating)

1:30PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

4:00PM | Cyra Wheel (Buskers)

4:45PM | MATT SWIFTNEY

5:15PM | Jugglers (Buskers)

6:20PM | JUNBUGG

6:50PM | Stilt Walkers (Buskers)

7:55PM | DJ TWIZT

8:25PM | LED Dancers (Buskers)

9:30PM | DJ CHROME

10:00PM | Fire Dancers (Buskers)

SATURDAY 9/5

11:00AM | Motown Roller Club (Rollerskating)

1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

3:45PM | Flow Artists (Buskers)

4:15PM | MATT SWIFTNEY

4:45PM | Cyra Wheel (Buskers)

6:00PM | JUNBUGG

6:15PM | Stilt Walkers (Buskers)

7:45PM | DJ SPRANGER

8:15PM | LED Dancers (Buskers)

9:30PM | DJ TWIZT

10:00PM | Fire Dancers (Buskers)

SUNDAY 9/6

11:00AM | Motown Roller Club (Rollerskating)

1:30PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

4:30PM | Hula Hoopers (Buskers)

5:45PM | DJ TWIZT

6:15PM | Stilt Walkers (Buskers)

7:30PM | MATT SWIFTNEY

8:00PM | Flow Artists (Buskers)

8:15PM | LED Dancers (Buskers)

9:30PM | DJ CHROME

10:00PM | Fire Dancers (Buskers)

MONDAY 9/7

11:00AM | Motown Roller Club (Rollerskating)

1:00PM | Motor City Street Dance Academy (Breakdancing)

3:15PM | Cyra Wheel (Buskers)

4:00PM | D-TIZ

4:30PM | Stilt Walkers (Buskers)

6:00PM | DJ TWIZT

6:30PM | LED Dancers (Buskers)

7:30PM | MATT SWIFTNEY

8:15PM | Fire Dancers (Buskers)

HOTEL ROYAL OAK PRIDE STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

6:45PM | DUANE

8:30PM | Ben Sharkey Quartet

Saturday 9/5

5:00PM | Aubrey Indigo & Friends

6:45PM | deadbeatdad

8:30PM | S.L.A.Y. - The Spotlight on the LGBTQIA+ Artists and You

SUNDAY 9/6

5:00PM | Baddie Brooks

6:45PM | Bell & Bastian

8:30PM | Five15 Drag Spectacular

MONDAY 9/7

5:00PM | Divine Disruption

6:45PM | Voices of Pride: Singer Showcase

DIA FAMILY STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

11:15AM | AMAZING CLARK MAGIC SHOW

12:00PM | Reg Pettibone - Authentic Native American Dance & Story Telling from the Ho Chunk Nation

1:00PM | Cranbrook Presents “Matter & Energy Live”

1:45PM | Mosaic Youth Theatre

2:30PM | JOE REILLY

3:15PM | AMAZING CLARK MAGIC SHOW

4:00PM | Cranbrook Presents “Dino-MITE! The Dinosaur Science Show”

4:45PM | JOE REILLY

5:30PM | Thowra Dabke

6:30PM | AMAZING CLARK MAGIC SHOW

Saturday 9/5

11:15AM | Ballet Folklorico

12:15PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo

12:45PM | Michigan Science Center Presents “Frostology”

1:30PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo

1:45PM | ZIPPITY 2 GUYS & A GUITAR

2:30PM | Revolution Chinese Yoyo

2:45PM | MITAI - Michigan Taiwanese Association - Dragon and Nezhi Dances

4:00PM | Michigan Science Center Presents “Frostology”

4:45PM | ZIPPITY 2 GUYS & A GUITAR

5:30PM | COOL TRICKS & FUNNY STUFF

6:15PM | Artlab J K-Pop Team

Sunday 9/6

11:45AM | COOL TRICKS & FUNNY STUFF

12:30PM | NATSPINZ HULA HOOPS

1:15PM | Cranbrook Presents “Matter & Energy Live”

2:15PM | Arabiqa with Karim Nagi

3:30PM | COOL TRICKS & FUNNY STUFF

4:15PM | Cranbrook Presents “Dino-MITE! The Dinosaur Science Show”

5:15PM | DSA Sankofa Children of the Drum

6:30PM | Great Lakes Raion Taiko

Monday 9/7

11:15AM | VENTRILOQUIST VIKKI

12:00PM | Audra Kubat

1:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents “Frostology”

2:00PM | VENTRILOQUIST VIKKI

3:00PM | Caribbean Culture and Carnival Organization

4:15PM | Michigan Science Center Presents “Frostology”

5:15PM | School of World Music & Dance

6:30PM | COOL TRICKS & FUNNY STUFF

DIA DJ STAGE

FRIDAY 9/4

7:30PM | DJ Yours Treuly

8:30PM | DJ Hemlok

9:30PM | RAEDY LEX

Saturday 9/5

7:30PM | Dru Ruiz

9:00PM | Metawav.

Sunday 9/6

7:30PM | DJ Head

8:30PM | DJ SCRWNY

9:30PM | DJ TWIZT

