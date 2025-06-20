FULL LIST: Cooling centers across metro Detroit as extreme heat arrives

(WXYZ) — An Extreme Heat Watch goes into effect on Saturday morning and will last for several days across metro Detroit.

It's expected that heat indices will reach the upper 90s on Saturday and then go above 100 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

Because of that, we wanted to get a list of cooling centers across metro Detroit. Check it out below.

Oakland County - For a full list and map, click here and see when ones are open and closed

Macomb County - For a full list, click here

Washtenaw County - For a full list, click here

City of Detroit

Extended Hours Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street

Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue

Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road

Regular hours



Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48328)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wayne County