FULL LIST: Cooling centers across metro Detroit as extreme heat arrives

(WXYZ) — An Extreme Heat Watch goes into effect on Saturday morning and will last for several days across metro Detroit.
It's expected that heat indices will reach the upper 90s on Saturday and then go above 100 degrees on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Because of that, we wanted to get a list of cooling centers across metro Detroit. Check it out below.
Oakland County - For a full list and map, click here and see when ones are open and closed
Macomb County - For a full list, click here
Washtenaw County - For a full list, click here
City of Detroit
Extended Hours Saturday through Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Patton Recreation Center at 2301 Woodmere Street
- Heilmann Recreation Center at 19601 Brock Avenue
- Northwest Activities Center at 18100 Meyers Road
Regular hours
- Adams Butzel Complex (10500 Lyndon, Detroit, MI 48328)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Butzel Family Center (7737 Kercheval, Detroit, MI 48214)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
- Clemente (2631 Bagley, Detroit MI 48216)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Coleman A. Young (2751 Robert Bradby, Detroit, MI 48207)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Community Center at A.B Ford (100 Lenox St., Detroit MI 48215)—Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Crowell (16630 Lahser, Detroit, MI 48219)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Farwell (2781 E. Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48234)—Monday-Friday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Kemeny (2260 Fort St., Detroit, MI 48217)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Lasky (13200 Fenelon, Detroit, MI 48212)—Monday-Friday 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Williams (8431 Rosa Parks, Detroit, MI 48206)—Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Canton Public Library
- Summit on the Parkway
- Grosse Ile Public Safety Building
- Flat Rock Community Center
- Sumpter Township Community Center
- The Helm
- Caroline Kennedy Library
- Eton Senior Center
- Richard A. Young Recreation Center
- Berwyn Senior Center
- John F. Kennedy Library
- William Ford Senior Activities Center
- Garden City Police Department
- Booker Dozier Recreation Center
- Allen Park Community Center
- Garden City Public Library
- Jefferson Barns Community Vitality Center
- River Rouge Police Department
- Taylor Recreation Center
- Kennedy Memorial Building
- Ethel Stevenson Senior Center
- Radcliff Center
- Westland Fire Station 3
- Taylor Sportsplex
- Southgate Senior Center
- Southgate Veterans Library
- Westland Fire Station 1
- Westland City Hall
- Westland Police Department
- Kirksey Recreation Center
- Copeland Center
- Robert and Janet Bennett Civic Center Library
- Carl Sandburg Library
- Romulus Public Library
- Senior Plaza
- Westfield Activities Center