FULL LIST: Heavy rain once again causing flooding on metro Detroit freeways

Posted at 11:06 AM, Jul 16, 2021
(WXYZ) — Heavy rain is once again causing flooding on several metro Detroit freeways.

According to MDOT, flooding is happening across metro Detroit.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Wayne and Washtenaw counties. A flood warning is also issued for Wayne County until 5:15 p.m.

Below you'll find an updated list of flooding and the lanes that are closed.

- I-94 at M-10, closed in both directions due to flooding
- Northbound M-10 closed at Jefferson due to flooding
- Southbound I-75 after 7 Mile, right center lane and right lane
- Eastbound I-96 at Grand River, left lane and left center lane
- Southbound M-10 at Davison Freeway, center lane and right lane

"Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely."

